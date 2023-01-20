Suku Hits Market Cap of $14.46 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. Suku has a market cap of $14.46 million and $6.52 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

