Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 102.5% in December

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,275. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

