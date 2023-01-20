Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.96. 81,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 33,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.
