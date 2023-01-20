Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.80 and last traded at C$22.79. Approximately 1,452,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 962,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.77.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.63%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

