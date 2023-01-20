SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.82 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

