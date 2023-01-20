Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $145.62 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003577 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $145.62 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

