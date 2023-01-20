Take-Two Interactive Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 18% compared to the average volume of 6,671 call options.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.8 %

TTWO stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. 49,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

