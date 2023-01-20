Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
NASDAQ THWWW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,564. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.56.
