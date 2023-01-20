TD Securities Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$110.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

TSE:CCA opened at C$66.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.78. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$62.35 and a 1-year high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

