Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,422 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $20,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

WTW stock opened at $251.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

