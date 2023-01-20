Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.