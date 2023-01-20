Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,946 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $42,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.