Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.