Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.80 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $428.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

