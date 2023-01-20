Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $27.36 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

