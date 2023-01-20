Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $97.16 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 33,513 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $97,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

Shares of V stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $415.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

