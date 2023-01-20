Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,793 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CME Group were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $174.27 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

