Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,746 shares of company stock worth $9,698,507 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

