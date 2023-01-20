Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Trading Up 1%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
