Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 3,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 187,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEO shares. StockNews.com lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
