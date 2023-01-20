Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,109.78

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,109.78 ($25.74) and traded as low as GBX 2,020 ($24.65). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 2,040 ($24.89), with a volume of 57,426 shares.
Telecom Plus Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,247.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,561.40.
Telecom Plus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Insider Transactions at Telecom Plus
Telecom Plus Company Profile
Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.
