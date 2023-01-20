Tenset Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003061 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $117.45 million and approximately $86,759.51 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,833,958 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

