TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
