TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

