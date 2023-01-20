Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases 3,700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 37,402,974 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.