Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 9,384 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.30.

