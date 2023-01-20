Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 229,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,173,613. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

