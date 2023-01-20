Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,687. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

