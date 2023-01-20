Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.94 and its 200-day moving average is $501.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

