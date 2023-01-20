Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,671. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

