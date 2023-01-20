Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 358,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,462,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $78.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.