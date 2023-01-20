Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Equifax by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $245.27.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.