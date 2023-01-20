Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 15.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Macy’s by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,346 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,729,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 65,224 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE M traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 70,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518,563. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

