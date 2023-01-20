Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $925.05 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $925.05 million and approximately $42.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,550,282 coins and its circulating supply is 924,129,882 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.