The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of AES

AES Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000.

Shares of NYSE:AESC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. 12,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,553. AES has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.46.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

