The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AESC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. 12,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,553. AES has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
