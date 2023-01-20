The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000.

AES Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AESC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. 12,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,553. AES has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.46.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

