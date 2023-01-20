The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Allstate Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

