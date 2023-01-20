The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.
Allstate Stock Down 5.9 %
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
