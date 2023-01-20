The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for about $39.54 or 0.00185295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00434007 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.77 or 0.30464126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00751254 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

