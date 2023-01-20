The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $1,199,011.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $1,199,011.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,928 shares of company stock worth $3,447,894. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 183,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,032,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

