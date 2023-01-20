The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €142.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Down 1.4 %

Airbus stock opened at €116.92 ($127.09) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a one year high of €99.97 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €112.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.88.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.