The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.13) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.20) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.56) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,088 ($49.88).

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,692 ($45.05) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,701.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,722.49. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.63). The company has a market capitalization of £83.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,637.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,115.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

