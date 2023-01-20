The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $188.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.89.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baidu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.