The Goldman Sachs Group Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $8.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.98 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after purchasing an additional 573,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

