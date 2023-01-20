The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 81.8% in December

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,106. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

