The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

