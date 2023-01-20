The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $124,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $408.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.