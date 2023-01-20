The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 584.96 ($7.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 596 ($7.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 563.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.25 million and a P/E ratio of 923.81.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

