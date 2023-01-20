The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Price Performance
Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 584.96 ($7.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 596 ($7.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 563.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.25 million and a P/E ratio of 923.81.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.