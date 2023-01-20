The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
PNC opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 350,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3,034.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,102,000 after buying an additional 182,075 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
