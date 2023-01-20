The Sandbox Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $197.28 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
The Sandbox Profile
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
