The Sandbox Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $197.28 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.