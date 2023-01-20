The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

