Theta Fuel Market Cap Hits $268.84 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $268.84 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00077573 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00059080 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010129 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024541 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001289 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,001,470,127 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.