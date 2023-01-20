Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of TWKS opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 192,288 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

